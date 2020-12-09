(Bloomberg) -- Top Glove Corp., the world’s largest rubber gloves maker, posted a record first-quarter profit as the coronavirus pandemic continued to drive demand for protective equipment.

Net income jumped to 2.38 billion ringgit ($584 million) in the three months ended November, from 111.4 million ringgit in the year-ago period. Revenue almost quadrupled to 4.76 billion ringgit, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Top Glove and its peers have been one of the hottest pandemic trades of 2020, with their shares scaling to records as they rode on an extraordinary boom in demand for protective gear amid the pandemic. The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines next year won’t hurt demand for medical gloves as people administering the shots will need protection, the company said, as it set aside 10 billion ringgit to expand capacity by 100 billion pieces over five years.

Top Glove also allocated 100 million ringgit for workers’ housing following the spread of infections at its plants last month that prompted the government to order the company to shut 28 of its factories. The outbreak capped Top Glove’s gains this year, with the stock tumbling 17% in November, the biggest monthly drop since January 2016, as the company said some deliveries could be delayed by up to four weeks.

“In the short run, investors will need to be pay attention to the impact of the closures of factories and potential fines or penalties for living conditions of their workers on the company’s earnings,” said Chua Zhu Lian, investment director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. in Kuala Lumpur. “Overall, Top Glove should continue benefiting from the higher average selling prices,” he said, adding new entrants into the business will eventually increase supply of gloves.

The company proposed an interim dividend of 16.5 sen per share, according to the filing. The stock fell 1.8% to 6.96 ringgit at 3:21 p.m. local time. It has surged 344% this year.

Chairman Lim Wee Chai is scheduled to hold a virtual briefing at 3:45 p.m. local time.

The outsized gains in glove producers’ shares this year have altered the composition of Malaysia’s stock market. Supermax Corp. is set to join rivals Top Glove and Hartalega Holdings Bhd. in the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index on Dec. 21. The addition will take the sector’s weighting in the guage to 13.6% from 11%, according to Smartkarma.

Supermax has rallied more than 1,000% this year, while Hartalega has more than doubled.

Excerpts from the Top Glove statement:

Demand for gloves will likely grow 20% in 2020, 25% in 2021 and 15% after the pandemic

Demand won’t revert to pre-pandemic level due to increased hygiene awareness

Net cash position at the end of fiscal 1Q stands at 3.45 billion ringgit

Prices of natural latex concentrate rose 13% to an average of 5.14 ringgit per kilogram and nitrile latex jumped 39% to an average of $1.31 per kilogram on-quarter, driven by unfavorable weather conditions and supply constraints.

