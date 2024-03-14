(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund will announce as early as Friday that it will resume lending foreign stocks, according to people familiar with the matter, four years after its surprise decision to stop the practice.

The world’s largest state pension fund suspended stock lending due to concerns including that it may not be able to exercise voting rights appropriately if the stocks were held by others. But the GPIF has concluded after an internal review that the practice, which can allow others to short-sell equities, is compatible with its stewardship mandate, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

The Nikkei newspaper reported last week that the GPIF will resume lending foreign stocks. A GPIF spokesperson said the fund will make an announcement at an appropriate time.

Global investors will likely closely watch the impact of the huge fund starting share lending again that will allow more short selling of equities. The GPIF earned about ¥35.6 billion ($241 million) from stock lending in three years through the fiscal year ended March 2020.

The decision to resume lending was made at a management committee meeting held earlier this month, the people said.

