(Bloomberg) -- Madagascar’s new central bank governor is planning to use gold to beef up official reserves and strengthen the nation’s currency following declining overseas sales of a key export: vanilla.

The Central Bank of Madagascar received 1 ton of gold, which was refined as per the London Bullion Market Association’s benchmarks, earlier this month. That marked the first step for the Antananarivo-based monetary authority to diversify its reserves. A substantial proportion of the gold comes from domestic small-scale miners, said Governor Aivo Andrianarivelo.

“For the time being, the plan is to accumulate gold reserves, holding four to five tons,” Andrianarivelo, 57, said in an interview. “This approach will help stabilize the exchange rate. And enhance our competitiveness in the global market.”

The economy of the world’s fourth-largest island is largely dependent on vanilla, used in chocolates and perfumes. The spice accounted for 15% of exports in 2022. Overseas sales of the pods plunged 87% to $28.8 million in the three months to December. That in part resulted in the nation’s foreign-exchange reserves dropping 6.3% to $2.13 billion at the end of last year, enough for 4.3 months of imports.

The ariary, the nation’s currency, has slumped 12% against the dollar in the past year and is trading near a record low.

Madagascar is one of 10 countries considered most vulnerable to climate risks, according to the 2020 Global Climate Risk Index. Droughts are expected to become increasingly severe in the nation famous for its lemurs.

That makes it key for the government to diversify its exports and boost foreign-exchange reserves. The International Monetary Fund forecasts its economy will expand 4% this year, unchanged from 2022.

The next consignment of gold will be refined and stored overseas, said Andrianarivelo, who took over the role in January aafter serving as exective director at the IMF. The central bank has a partnership with the Istanbul Gold Refinery for storage, he said.

Other highlights from the interview:

A hike of 40 basis points in May has contributed to a slowdown in inflation, bringing the measure closer to the central bank target.

“We believe the key interest rate is appropriate. We will continue to evaluate the situation after each rate-setting decision, and our next decision will depend on the new data available in August.”

