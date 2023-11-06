(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s capital city will implement license-plate based driving bans to restrict the number of cars on its roads as it battles to clean up the world’s most polluted air.

Cars with license plates ending with odd and even numbers will run on alternate days for a week from Nov. 13, as part of steps to help lower vehicular pollution, Gopal Rai, Delhi’s environment minister, said at a briefing Monday. Heavy vehicles have been banned from entering the city with an exception for essential services, he said.

Delhi has been topping the chart of world’s most polluted cities for the last several days with the air quality index hitting hazardous levels. The provincial government has shut schools, halted construction and is encouraging the use of public transport.

Delhi has implemented temporary driving bans several times in the past to reduce pollution.

The country’s top court will hear a case over Delhi’s deteriorating air quality on Nov. 7. The governments of Delhi and its neighboring states will inform the Supreme Court about the steps taken to tackle the pollution levels.

