(Bloomberg) -- An An -- the world’s oldest male giant panda under human care -- has been euthanized because of his deteriorating health, Hong Kong’s Ocean Park said on Thursday.

Veterinarians decided to help the 35-year-old panda -- who was 105 in human years -- to end his life because his activity levels and food intake had decreased severely, according to a statement from the amusement park. The China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda had been consulted, it said. Ten days before his death, An An had stopped taking in solid food, drinking only water and electrolyte beverages.

An An, and another female panda called Jia Jia, were gifts from the Chinese government on the second anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China. Hong Kong marked the 25th anniversary of the handover this month.

Jia Jia was euthanized at the age of 38 in 2016, with similar symptoms and difficulties walking.

“An An is an indispensable member of our family and has grown together with the Park,” Paulo Pong, chairman of Ocean Park Corp. said in the statement. “He has also built a strong bond of friendship with locals and tourists alike.”

