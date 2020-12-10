(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will raise the excise duty on cigarette products by an average of 12.5% as the country seeks higher earnings from the industry.

The world’s second-largest cigarette market, after China, boosted the levy as it seeks to earn 174 trillion rupiah ($12 billion) state revenue from tobacco products in 2021, a 5% increase from this year’s target. The industry accounts for a majority of the government’s excise revenue.

