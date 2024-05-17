(Bloomberg) -- Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, was arrested Friday on his way to the PGA Championship after he tried to drive into Valhalla Golf Club following an unrelated fatal traffic accident.

A detective was hospitalized after being dragged by Scheffler’s vehicle, the Associated Press reported, citing a police report.

Scheffler was attempting to drive around the crash scene, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident. After a police officer told him to stop, Scheffler continued to drive 10 to 20 yards toward the entrance of the club in Louisville, Kentucky, ESPN said. When he stopped, he was pulled out of the car and handcuffed.

The golfer faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, a felony, as well as third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler was later released and arrived on the course, where he teed off in the mid-morning. The police officer was being treated in hospital for “pain, swelling, and abrasions” to his left wrist and knee, according to AP, citing Louisville police.

“It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” Scheffler said on Instagram. “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions.”

Police had halted traffic after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus at around 5 a.m. while crossing the road in a lane dedicated to tournament traffic, the AP said.

“All of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler, who is vying for his second major this year after winning last month’s Master’s Tournament, started Friday’s second round tied for ninth, and five strokes behind the first round leader, Xander Schauffele. Scheffler played a strong second round and ranked high on the leader board as of the mid-afternoon.

After playing, Scheffler said he “was pretty rattled, to say the least” following his arrest. He added that a “nice chat” with the officer who took him to jail helped him calm down.

“I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell,” he said. “That was a first for me.”

