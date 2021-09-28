(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension fund, said it won’t include yuan-denominated Chinese sovereign debt in its portfolio.

The decision comes as FTSE Russell is set to start adding Chinese debt to its benchmark global bond index, which the GPIF follows, from October. The pension fund will instead use a version of the World Government Bond Index that excludes Chinese government bonds, Hiroshi Nagaoka, an official at the pension fund, told Bloomberg News.

Minutes from a July meeting of the pension fund’s board of governors released on Wednesday showed that the members were in favor of avoiding Chinese bonds, citing issues surrounding settlement, liquidity and stability. The minutes showed the board would make a final decision this month.

The Nikkei, which earlier reported the decision, said that the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group also weighed on the fund’s decision.

“Investors have been forced to rethink the risks of investing in Chinese assets,” said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. He cited U.S.-China tensions and recent government curbs on the private sector, as well as Evergrande.

The GPIF held a total of 9.7 billion yen ($86.9 million) in stocks and bonds related to China Evergrande as of end-March, records show. The fund had a total of 191.6 trillion yen in assets under management as of the end of June, including 47.8 trillion yen in foreign debt.

GPIF President Masataka Miyazono said in July that the pension fund needed to be cautious in deciding whether to invest in Chinese debt.

World’s Top Pension Fund Faces Moment of Truth on China Debt

“Given strained relations between Japan and China in recent quarters, it is not surprising at all that they are not including” Chinese bonds, said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong. But, she said, “it’s rare for an investor to be so specific about their decision.” Implications for Chinese debt were likely to be “very small,” she said.

Investing public pension money in Chinese government debt would likely have be a politically unpopular decision in Japan, considering the historically tense relations between the two countries. The issue would have “political implications,” Eiji Hirano, the former chairman of GPIF’s board, said in June.

However, the fund may struggle to meet its benchmark returns without high-yielding Chinese debt. The decision will also weigh on for other Japanese public and private pension funds, which have been considering whether to invest in Chinese government debt.

One smaller pension operator that mimics the GPIF’s portfolio said in July it would consider investing further in Chinese debt when included in the WGBI Index.

(Updates with quote in fifth paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.