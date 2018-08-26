(Bloomberg) -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. said its half-year earnings jumped to the highest level on record as refining profits climbed and a rebound in crude prices brought its oil and gas exploration unit closer to breaking even.

Net income gained to 42.4 billion yuan ($6.2 billion) in the first six months from 27.9 billion a year earlier, the world’s biggest refiner also known as Sinopec said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Sunday, citing international accounting standards. That’s the best half-year profit on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue rose 11.5 percent to 1.3 trillion yuan.

Sinopec flagged the jump in first-half earnings in a profit alert last month, adding that its upstream business had “improved significantly” on higher international oil prices. The company, which makes most of its money from processing oil into fuels, has been burdened in recent years by losses from its exploration and production segment as its aging fields have higher production costs.

Sinopec shares in Hong Kong gained 1.2 percent to close at HK$7.52 on Friday. The stock has risen 31 percent this year compared with a 7.5 percent decline in the city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index. Global benchmark Brent crude averaged about $71 a barrel between January and June from $53 a year earlier.

Exploration, Refining

Operating losses from Sinopec’s exploration and production division narrowed to 412 million yuan in the first half from 18.3 billion yuan a year earlier, according to the statement. Operating profit from the refining business climbed 32.5 percent to 38.9 billion yuan, while the chemical segment posted a 29.7 percent gain.

Sinopec proposed an interim dividend of 0.16 yuan a share.

Rival Cnooc Ltd. said Thursday its net income rose 57 percent in the first six months to the highest level since the second half of 2014. The company pledged higher spending through the rest of 2018 to meet investment targets. PetroChina Co., the nation’s biggest oil and gas producer, is set to post a doubling in profit when it releases earnings on Aug. 30.

