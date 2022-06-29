Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant which has repeatedly been voted the world’s best, lost money for the first time in four years in 2021 even after receiving COVID-19 support from the Danish government.

The restaurant booked a net loss of 1.69 million kroner (US$240,000) after recording a tiny profit in 2020, according to a filing with the Danish Business Authority. Noma received 10.9 million kroner in government compensation as Denmark imposed virus lockdowns for parts of the year.

Noma, which offers its vegetable lunch menu with wine for about US$700 per person, is currently ranked No. 1 by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list after having won the top prize a total of five times. It also has three Michelin stars.

The last time Noma was unprofitable was in 2017 when chef Rene Redzepi shut it down for about a year for a revamp. The restaurant also plans to temporarily close in Copenhagen later this year and tour to other countries before returning in 2023.

“In the circumstances, the company’s result and economic development have been satisfying,” Noma said in its 2021 financial report. “The company expects an improved result for the year ahead.”