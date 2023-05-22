(Bloomberg) -- Even in Ecuador’s rich history as a repeat defaulter, the Rafael Correa years stand out as particularly painful for bond investors.

Back in 2008, his administration stopped making overseas debt payments while Correa vilified creditors as “true monsters” out to crush the country. He vowed to impose a big haircut on their holdings, and did just that, leaving most investors holding some $3.2 billion in bonds with just 35 cents on the dollar.

Fifteen years later, Correa himself isn’t on his way back to power. But a fresh round of political tumult in the South American country is raising concern that a member of his leftist movement — called Correismo — will take over in upcoming snap presidential elections.

“Correismo ended in default before, and thus investors will need to worry again,” said Guido Chamorro, the co-head of emerging-market hard-currency debt at Pictet Asset Management in London. “We can price in fiscal deficits, current account deficits. But political uncertainty? Good luck.”

Wall Street banks including Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs have told investors to expect heightened market volatility in advance of elections — tentatively set for Aug. 20 — given questions about how the next administration will deal with debt payments.

Already, Ecuador’s bonds are the worst performers in emerging markets this year, tumbling more than 20% because of the turmoil, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

With the notes now trading between 30 cents to 50 cents on the dollar, there’s room for them to fall further as the political theater plays out. And there’s already been plenty of drama.

President Guillermo Lasso, one of few market-friendly leaders in Latin America, last week dissolved congress to head off a looming impeachment tied to an alleged graft scheme at the state-run oil shipping business. The maneuver, which was approved by a court, triggers automatic early elections for president and lawmakers.

That opens the door for Correa’s allies to make a serious push to win national office, building on their successes in local elections in February.

Facing a jail sentence in Ecuador due to graft case, Correa is living in asylum in Belgium and barred from running himself. But he remains active in Ecuadorean politics, serving a kingmaker role from abroad. Last week, he took to Twitter to call on people to vote and warn that his opponents were trying to carry out a “neoliberal project of exploitation and dispossession.”

It’s too early to tell who Correa’s preferred candidate is, but Nicolas Jaquier, a money manager at Ninety One in London, predicts one of his allies will be the next president.

“We would be concerned about the gradual erosion of institutional independence under this scenario,” he said.

Still, Jaquier said the government is likely to meet its obligations. Even though the country has defaulted 11 times since independence in 1830, Ecuador faces manageable payments in the coming years with only small principal payments on its overseas debt due before 2026.

While foreign reserves have risen under Lasso, shoring up the country’s fiscal health, there are signs that the outlook could weaken. In a bid to garner support from voters, Lasso cut taxes shortly after dissolving congress, which Morgan Stanley estimates will cost around $200 million.

One leading presidential candidate who isn’t tied to Correa pledged in an interview May 19 to honor national debt that was acquired legitimately, while investigating some controversial oil-for-loans deals made with China. Yaku Perez, an environmentalist and campaigner for the rights of indigenous groups, said the nation’s debt levels are “a tragedy.”

Ecuador has about $46 billion in overseas debt, according to the Finance Ministry, of which about $16 billion is in bonds.

The cost of insuring against a default over the next five years has more than tripled since February. Investors are pricing a 92% chance that Ecuador defaults within the next five years. The last time the country stopped paying its debts was at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Correa, an economist trained at the University of Illinois, called bondholders “true monsters who won’t hesitate to crush the country” when he stopped paying the country’s debt in 2008, less than two years into his term. He also required oil companies including Repsol YPF SA and Eni SpA to renegotiate contracts as part of his “21st-century socialist” agenda.

Pabel Munoz, the recently elected mayor of Quito and a close ally of Correa, said earlier this month that the 2008 “debt buyback strategy” was a success.

That’s not how bondholders saw it.

Sarah Glendon, a senior analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in New York, called it a “rare and disturbing instance of a failure to pay for reasons related to willingness rather than ability.”

“Memories of Ecuador’s 2008/2009 default remain fresh in most investors’ minds,” she said.

