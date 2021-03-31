(Bloomberg) -- Hungary, which currently has the world’s highest Covid-19 death rate, reported a jump in fatalities as the virus situation worsened sharply across most of eastern Europe.

The rapid spread of the virus is testing the resolve of the region’s governments to enact even tougher curbs to arrest the more contagious U.K. variant, which is now widespread. Currently 10 out of the 11 countries with the highest level of fatalities as a share of population are from eastern Europe.

“Clearly countries of the region are not imposing restrictions as soon as they should be,” said Alexandru Moise, a researcher focusing on the politics of healthcare at the European University Institute near Florence, Italy. “Any country would be overwhelmed if it would let the virus spiral out of control to this extent.”

That applies to Hungary, which on Wednesday reported that a record 302 people died in a single day, a 10% jump from the previous day, according to health authorities.

Poland, the region’s biggest nation, reported a 10% increase in new cases and a 14% rise in deaths from a week ago.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is continuing to ignore a plea by Hungarian doctors to further tighten virus curbs as understaffed hospitals are overwhelmed by patients. Instead, the government is touting its vaccination campaign, the second-fastest in the European Union, which it has said will allow for most stores to open as soon as next week.

More than two dozen Hungarian media outlets, including RTL Klub, the most-watched television network, published an open letter addressed to Orban, asking for permission to report from inside Covid wards. This would allow people to see the reality of the pandemic, which they said the government was withholding from the public, the open letter said.

Despite the grim picture across the region, some hopeful signs have emerged.

The Czech Republic may be turning the tide about a month after the government imposed the strictest lockdown measures yet, including restrictions on domestic travel. There were 8,568 new cases on Tuesday, a 22% drop from a week earlier and about half of the level a month ago.

