(Bloomberg) -- The just-completed Major League Baseball World Series, won in five games by the Texas Rangers, registered the smallest television audience on record for the MLB championship.

The series averaged 9.1 million viewers per game, broadcaster Fox Sports said Thursday in an email. That’s down from 12 million last year and the lowest on record going back to 1968, based on Nielsen data.

Wednesday night’s final, which Texas won 5-0, drew an estimated TV audience of 11.5 million viewers, Fox said. That was also the smallest for a final game.

Ratings for the World Series have been on a downward trajectory for years, with the postseason tending to generate more local than national enthusiasm.

“Sometimes you get lucky and you get a seven-game series, with matchups that incite the imagination of a national audience,” Fox Corp. Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch told investors on an earnings call Thursday. “And sometimes you’re less lucky.”

