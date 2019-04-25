World Trade Volumes Are Plunging at the Fastest Pace in a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- The global trade funk is dragging on, with new data on Thursday showing volumes are falling at the fastest pace since the depths of the financial crisis.

Calculations by Bloomberg based on the Dutch statistics office’s trade monitor show a 1.9 percent drop in the three months through February compared with the previous three months. That marks the steepest drop since the period through May 2009.

Comparing the most recent three months with a year earlier is similarly disappointing. That measure saw a second consecutive decline, also the biggest since 2009.

--With assistance from Marco Babic.

To contact the reporter on this story: Fergal O'Brien in Zurich at fobrien@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Stirling at cstirling1@bloomberg.net, David Goodman, Catherine Bosley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.