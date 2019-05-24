(Bloomberg) -- Global trade declines slowed in March when the U.S. and China were in discussions for a trade deal, expectations that since have been dashed as talks between the two collapsed.

Calculations by Bloomberg based on the trade monitor of Dutch Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis CPB show a 0.3% drop in the three months through March compared with the previous three months. On a year-on-year basis, trade rose 0.4%, while the more volatile month-on-month reading showed a 0.5% increase.

