1h ago
World Twin Risks, Fed at Odds With Firms, RBA Reversal: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- China’s regulatory crackdown on its technology sector and U.S. consumers possibly saving more than they spend are twin risks facing the world’s economic recovery
- The Fed may be downplaying the risk of lingering inflation, but those with arguably the best vantage point -- the companies themselves -- are taking a less optimistic view of rising prices
- The RBA is likely to reverse a decision to begin tapering its bond buying as a result of Sydney’s prolonged lockdown
- China dismissed U.S. warnings about the risk of doing business in Hong Kong as “pure nonsense’’
- China’s factory-gate inflation is showing few signs of reheating so far in July after cooling in June, according to Bloomberg Economics
- ECB officials are poised to reveal just how their new monetary strategy will actually make a difference to investors
- China Loan Prime Rates are unlikely to budge, Bloomberg Economics says in this look at the week ahead
- U.K. homeowners gained more than 21,000 pounds ($29,000) of wealth on average over the last six months after a buying frenzy
- Central bankers in six sub-Saharan African countries are likely to leave borrowing costs unchanged over coming weeks
- Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo urged for a “sense of crisis” among his ministers in one of the worst hotspots in the world
