(Bloomberg) -- World Vision Inc. is looking to raise $2 billion for 22 million people facing starvation in 25 high-risk nations across the world.

The humanitarian organization estimates it requires $109 million to address the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in at least four decades. About $35.1 million of this amount would be utilized in Kenya, East Africa’s largest economy, according to World Vision President and Chief Executive Officer Edgar Sandoval Sr.

“Families and communities that were already vulnerable are being stretched beyond what anyone can reasonably be absorbed without more support,” Sandoval said in an interview after a visit to northern Kenya. “Given the escalating needs, we need appropriate funding.”

World Vision is the biggest food distributor for the United Nations’ World Food Program and together, the two organizations reached more than 11.5 million people last year with food, cash and vouchers.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food-price index is 23.1% above its value a year ago. It measures monthly changes in international prices of a basket of major food commodities.

About 15 of the most affected nations are in Africa and include Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya and Somalia. Nations outside Africa range from Afghanistan to Honduras and Myanmar.

