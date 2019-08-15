(Bloomberg) -- An unexploded aviation bomb dating to World War II was found in the Kremlin during construction work, Russian news agencies reported, citing Commandant Sergei Khlebnikov.

“As you know, the Kremlin was bombed in 1941-1942,” Khlebnikov told reporters. The bomb was defused and removed from the Kremlin without injuries, he said. The Kremlin, a fortified complex in Moscow’s center, serves as offices and sometime residence for Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin.

The fortress was a ripe target for Nazi pilots during World War II. The Kremlin survived eight raids with around 200 bombs dropped. Almost 100 people died in the Kremlin bombings, state-owned Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported, citing historical documents.

