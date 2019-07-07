World War II Bomb Near ECB Headquarters in Frankfurt Is Defused

(Bloomberg) -- An unexploded World War II bomb discovered near the European Central Bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt was successfully defused on Sunday, the city’s fire department said on Twitter.

Frankfurt police thanked thousands of evacuated downtown residents for their patience and said they could return home.

