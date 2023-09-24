(Bloomberg) -- A 100-kilogram World War II bomb unearthed at a construction site in Singapore will be destroyed on Tuesday, sparking an evacuation of the surrounding area.

The war relic was discovered during excavation work along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Sept. 20, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement Sunday.

Bomb disposal experts from the Singapore Armed Forces will carry out an on-site “controlled disposal” of the aerial bomb on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., as it has been deemed too dangerous to remove.

Surrounding roads will be closed and residents living nearby will be told to vacate their homes for safety purposes, police said.

“Loud sounds can be expected during the controlled disposal of the war relic,” police said in the statement. “The public is advised not to be alarmed and to avoid the area.”

“There is no need for alarm,” Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post on Sunday night. “But it is important to comply fully with the detailed instructions that will be provided by the police.”

