(Bloomberg) -- Bernard Bourigeaud, the chairman of Worldline SA and a founder of French technology company Atos SE, has died at age 79.

Bourigeaud died suddenly on Dec. 14, Worldline said in a statement on Friday. He had been chairman of the French payments company since 2021.

Georges Pauget, an independent director, will become chairman on an interim basis until a successor is nominated. A search process will be “initiated according to the governance of the company,” Worldline said.

Bourigeaud worked in the 1980s as chief executive officer of the management consulting group at Deloitte and then as the firm’s CEO for France, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked at Atos predecessor companies beginning in 1991, building it though a series of mergers and serving as CEO until 2007.

Atos owned Wordline and spun the business off in 2014. Worldline shares have plunged this year after the company unexpectedly lowered its sales forecast, leading an activist investor to call this month for Bourigeaud to be replaced.

