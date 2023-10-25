(Bloomberg) -- Worldline SA sent a fresh shockwave through Europe’s fintech sector on Wednesday, cutting its sales outlook and warning of economic challenges that pushed its stock down by more than half.

The French-based payment processor, which services more than 1 million merchants globally, cited weakness in the German market and increasing fraud and cybercrime risks that prompted it to cut ties with some clients. The stock plunge wiped €3.8 billion ($4 billion) off the market value, lowering it to about €2.7 billion.

Investors were still digesting other bad news from the industry when Worldline issued its dramatic warning. Just a day earlier, UK-based CAB Payments Plc saw its share price drop 72% after it cut its revenue guidance. And back in August, Adyen NV suffered a selloff after the company’s first-half results fell short of expectations.

Investors are starting to lose patience with fintechs, which surged during the pandemic as lockdowns pushed more people online for shopping and other daily business. Since then, worries over lofty valuations and a broader slowdown in consumer spending amid a cost-of-living crisis have brought the high-flying stocks back to earth.

Worldline’s statement specifically pointed to households becoming more cautious, saying discretionary spending is under pressure, “impacting our growth and profitability.”

It also said one of the “lowlights” of the quarter was ending some client relationships in Germany. Earlier this year, local financial watchdog Bafin imposed severe restrictions on a subsidiary in the country for failing to prevent credit card fraud by some third parties. The payments provider expects to lose as much as 130 million euros in revenue from the customer removals.

Acquisition Strategy

While Worldline’s activities in the payment sector can be traced back to the 1970s, the firm’s modern incarnation was created as the electronic payment unit of French computer services firm Atos Plc in the 2000s. It was listed in 2014 and spent the following years consolidating the sector with a string of acquisitions, including a purchase of SIX Group’s payment business for €2.3 billion in 2018.

On Wednesday, shares in Worldline were down almost 60% as of 3:20 p.m. Paris time. Adyen fell about 8%, while another peer, Nexi SpA, slid 15%.

“Today’s slump is a sign of investors’ total surrender,” said David Vignon, vice president of equity research at Stifel. “Doubts over legacy payment services providers have been mounting in recent years as investors were worried new entrants such as Stripe or Adyen would provide a better technology and gain market shares.”

There were also declines in €600 million of five-year bonds that were issued by Worldline in early September. Those notes fell to around 96 cents on the euro on Wednesday, down 2 cents, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. Nexi and Worldpay bonds were also down.

Given Worldline’s bond raising was only a few weeks ago, investors who bought the debt may have questions for the company about how the situation changed so dramatically in such a short time.

Worldline Chief Executive Gilles Grapinet has been in his role since 2013, leading the firm through its initial public offering and subsequent aggressive acquisition strategy. In 2020, Worldline entered the CAC 40, France’s blue-chip stock index.

The Swiss exchange is Worldline’s biggest shareholder with a near 11% stake, the result of the 2018 deal. It said Wednesday it has no intention of exiting its position.

“Strategically, Worldline is a very important investment for SIX and will remain so in the medium and long term,” a spokesperson for SIX Group said via email when contacted by Bloomberg.

‘Less Desirable’

In addition to a weaker economic situation, valuations are also under pressure after central banks hiked interest rates to multi-year highs to tackle inflation, calling time on the period of cheap money. That’s changing the calculation for where people put their money.

“While growth stocks are still desirable for the long term, investors are getting very picky instead of giving companies the benefit of the doubt, like it was during the zero interest-rates era,” said Janet Mui, head of market analysis at RBC Brewin Dolphin. “As interest rates rise and net interest margins are drivers of traditional banks’ earnings growth, fintech suddenly looks less desirable.”

Still, Worldline shares may find support if its cost-cutting plans help stabilize cash flow, according to Jonathan Tyce, director of research and investment at AlphaOneStrategies. On top of that, interest from private equity firms may also encourage investors, he said.

CVC Capital Partners is in the early stages of considering a potential bid for Nexi, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

“You understand why there are no buyers for this — it’s disappointing, it’s another profit warning, it’s another payment space blow-up, Tyce said of Worldline shares. “But if you step back, you have to believe there is an M&A backdrop.”

--With assistance from Alexandre Rajbhandari and Allegra Catelli.

(Updates with detail on credit card fraud in sixth paragraph)

