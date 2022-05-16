(Bloomberg) -- A worsening drought has left 3.5 million people in need of food aid in Kenya.

The number of people facing hunger increased from 3.1 million in February, the National Drought Management Authority said in a report Monday.

The drought is worst in 17 of the 23 counties classified as arid and semi-arid, as the state of vegetation worsens and health of livestock deteriorates, according to the state agency.

Prices of corn, a staple in the East African nation, are above the long-term average and are still rising due to the depletion of stocks, it said. The agency recommends food assistance and boosting cash transfers to the most affected households, supply of livestock feeds and supplements, treatment and vaccination against emerging livestock diseases, water trucking and rehabilitation and maintenance of water facilities.

