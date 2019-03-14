(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Senate will investigate a worsening water shortage in the capital region that has spread to the main business district in Makati City.

Officials from Ayala Corp.’s Manila Water Co. Inc., whose tens of thousands of customers have been hit by water interruptions since the first week of March will face a probe on March 19, Senator Grace Poe said in a statement.

The interruptions lasting as long as 12 hours initially affected only dozens of villages. It has escalated to entire cities including Manila and Quezon City with longer outages. Some districts have gone without water for several days.

“We are calling this investigation because the public is already thirsty for the truth, now that they don’t have water to drink and clean with,” Poe said.

More areas, including parts of Makati City will have no water supply for six hours to almost an entire day starting Wednesday, Manila Water said in its official Facebook page. The company said this week that the shortage was caused by rising demand and delays in its water treatment plant that was supposed to augment supply, aggravated by the start of a dry spell.

Officials from another water concessionaire, Maynilad Water Services Inc., as well as from government agencies have also been invited to the hearing, Poe said.

President Rodrigo Duterte is preparing an order for closer coordination of government agencies to address the problem, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a separate statement.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said in a briefing Wednesday that the shortage would have been prevented if the China-funded Kaliwa Dam east of the capital was built earlier. Billionaire Enrique Razon is also offering to build another dam.

