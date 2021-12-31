(Bloomberg) -- The old factory town of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has become a center for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing. That may help the area’s economy turn a corner after some tough years.

Ranked highest in this year’s Bloomberg Brain Drain Index of population loss of top talent, Kalamazoo has struggled like the rest of the U.S. with the job-crushing pandemic. But the city got some hope when Pfizer Inc.’s factory in adjacent Portage recently became a key distribution point for the vaccine. The drugmaker and German partner BioNTech SE plan to deliver 200 million doses to the U.S. by July.

Still, the pandemic hit Michigan hard. Payrolls stood at 4 million in November, down 9.4% from a year earlier for one of the steepest drops among states, Labor Department data show. The slow comeback from auto-plant closures in spring, though, is now being aided by a slowing infection rate.

Meanwhile, places like Kalamazoo are likely to be helped by a pandemic-driven exodus from big cities that’s drawing more families to smaller communities.

“People are looking for less friction in their lives” and the work-from-home trend illustrates jobs can be effectively performed away from the office, according to Ross DeVol, chief executive officer of Heartland Forward, an institute for urban development.

Kalamazoo also sees economic renaissance in an asset that can’t leave town: land. Local officials are using land banks to acquire abandoned and distressed homes and commercial properties to pave the way for growth to return. The strategy is “take a breath and make up long-term plans,” said Kelly Clarke, executive director of the Kalamazoo County Land Bank.

Six of the 10 U.S. metropolitan areas that have lost the most brain power over the past four years are in the industrial Midwest, according to the index. Rounding out the top five after Kalamazoo are Decatur, Illinois; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Lima, Ohio and Elmira, New York.

The brain drain index tracks the losses of talented workers in the four years through 2019, with advanced degrees, science and engineering degrees, and employment in white-collar industries. It also incorporates population change and inflation-adjusted pay changes for science, technology, engineering or math -- the so-called STEM disciplines.

Separately, the Bloomberg Brain Concentration Index, which measures business formation and employment and education in STEM, shows that metropolitan areas that score best are showing remarkable traction. The top spots are science-driven Boulder, Colorado, followed by San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California.

Ann Arbor, home of the University of Michigan, ranks third. Like many university towns, it attracts and retains businesses in new technology, including a Google campus. The top three held the same rankings in 2016.

However, rankings for four areas -- Santa Fe, New Mexico; Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire; Columbia, Missouri and Champaign-Urbana, Illinois -- fell by double digits.

