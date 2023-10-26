(Bloomberg) -- Advertising giant WPP Plc slashed its outlook for revenue growth after reporting sluggish sales, blaming shrinking spending from the technology industry and China’s weak economy.

Like-for-like revenue, less pass-through costs, will grow 0.5% to 1% for full-year, the London-based company said in a statement on Thursday. That’s down from its previous forecast of 1.5% to 3% growth. Currency fluctuations will account for a 1% decline in revenue.

Shares fell as much as 5% in early trading on Thursday.

The company cited continued cutbacks from tech clients, which have hit the advertising industry as a whole. Those spending cuts have deepened this year, WPP Chief Executive Officer Mark Read said in an interview, pointing to a drop-off in marketing from Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc.

“It’s gotten a little worse as the year has gone on,” Read said. He said spending from tech clients fell 13% during the third quarter, despite a frenzy of activity in artificial intelligence in Silicon Valley. “While there’s a lot of product launches, there’s not a lot of marketing,” Read said.

China has remained a “volatile” market for the ad industry, Read said. Last week, Shanghai police detained a WPP executive and two former employees on bribery charges. In a statement on Monday, WPP said it was opening an internal investigation and cooperating with Chinese authorities. Read declined to comment further.

Read More: WPP Fires Executive Detained in China After Police Raid

WPP reported that sales outside of the US, UK and Europe fell 5.5% from the year before to £790 million excluding pass-through costs in the most recent quarter. Much of that for the drop came from China, where the company said it has seen “slower than expected” economic recovery hit marketing budgets.

Overall third-quarter revenue excluding pass-through-costs fell 5% from a year earlier to £2.84 billion ($3.4 billion), the company said. On a like-for-like basis, which excludes currency fluctuations, sales fell 0.6%.

To spur growth, WPP recently restructured GroupM, its media buying and planning division, to consolidate its services and internal processes. Read said this step will help improve margins. “We have to look for a simpler WPP that will be better for clients,” he said.

This consolidation doesn’t mean the company plans to cut jobs, he added. “Simpler could mean bigger,” Read said.

Compared to rivals, WPP has relied heavily on creative services and been slow to build its own tech and data-analytics products, Matthew Bloxham, a senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note on Thursday after the trading update. Read’s cost-cutting “may not be enough to deliver the desired capability reboot,” Bloxham wrote.

WPP shares have declined about 18% this year.

(Updates with details on China in fourth paragraph; adds comments from CEO Mark Read throughout)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.