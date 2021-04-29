(Bloomberg) -- WPP Plc will deny founder and former Chief Executive Officer Martin Sorrell share awards because it alleges he leaked confidential information to journalists, instantly triggering a furious response from the advertising mogul.

Payments to Sorrell will lapse due to “disclosure of confidential information belonging to WPP and certain of its clients to the media during his tenure as a WPP director,” according to the London-based advertising group’s annual report published Thursday.

He had been due to receive about 200,000 pounds ($279,090) from the vested portion of his 2016 executive performance share plan awards, and more next year when the 2017 plan vests, according to a WPP spokesman. The report didn’t describe the leaks, and the spokesman declined to provide details.

Sorrell turned shopping basket manufacturer Wire and Plastic Products Plc into the world’s biggest advertising group with a streak of acquisitions from 1985. But after becoming the FTSE 100’s longest-serving and highest-paid boss, he left under inauspicious circumstances in 2018 after allegations of misusing company funds, which he denied. He swiftly set up a new advertising company, S4 Capital Plc, and said he was out for “revenge.”

Sorrell hit back immediately at WPP’s decision.

“I’ve left it to my lawyers to deal with,” he said in emailed comments. “This petty move, three years after I left, over a relatively small number of shares and with WPP’s recent poor share price performance. It’s nonsense.”

Sorrell called the decision “peanut envy,” a reference to his frequent description of S4 as a “peanut” compared to WPP.

The WPP spokesman declined to comment on Sorrell’s remarks.

