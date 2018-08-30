WPP Is Likely to Name Mark Read CEO to Succeed Sorrell

(Bloomberg) -- In the almost five months since the dramatic ouster of Martin Sorrell from the helm of WPP Plc, one person has persistently stood out as his likely successor at the world’s largest ad company: Mark Read.

According to more than a dozen executives across WPP interviewed by Bloomberg News in recent weeks, Read is seen internally as the strongest contender for the position of chief executive officer. Following the departure of Sorrell, who founded WPP three decades ago, Read stepped in as co-chief operating officer.

His appointment, while not yet fully finalized, is likely to be announced as soon as next week, said some of the company insiders, who asked not to be identified discussing a confidential matter. Sorrell himself has endorsed Read as his likely successor, alongside Andrew Scott, who has been running the company alongside Read.

“There will be no announcement until terms with the successful candidate are agreed. We would expect to have such news at some point in September,” a WPP spokesman said in an email.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Mayes in London at jmayes9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net, Benedikt Kammel

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.