(Bloomberg) -- Advertising giant WPP Plc said it plans to spend about £250 million ($318 million) a year to invest in new technologies to support its artificial intelligence strategy — an effort to boost its performance for clients during sluggish sales growth.

This year, revenue, less pass-through costs, will be flat or grow as much as 1% from a year earlier, the London-based company said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day on Tuesday. Growth in 2023 is expected to be 0.9%, in-line with the company’s previous guidance.

“We are already empowering our people with AI-based tools to augment their skills, produce work more efficiently and improve media performance, all of which will increase the effectiveness of our work,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Read said. “We also see opportunities to sell new AI-driven products and services to our clients and to capture more growth in areas like production.”

The news follows a similar announcement from rival Publicis Groupe SA said it will invest €300 million ($327 million) in the next three years on artificial intelligence, including €100 million in 2024, as the new technology is increasingly used in the advertising industry.

WPP has also been restructuring its stable of advertising brands to save costs. Those moves will cost the company about £125 million in 2024 and result in an annual savings of the same amount by 2025. WPP also said it sees about £175 million in savings from “efficiency opportunities” in other parts of its business.

