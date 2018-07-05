(Bloomberg) -- When advertising giant WPP Plc and its founder Martin Sorrell parted ways in April after more than 30 years, both sides took great pains to make the split appear amicable.

While Sorrell was resigning under a cloud of suspicion following a WPP probe into allegations of wrongdoing by the chief executive officer, the board considered him a good leaver entitled to an exit package worth around 20 million pounds ($23 million). Chairman Roberto Quarta extolled Sorrell’s virtues, calling him “the driving force” in the ad industry.

Fast forward a couple months, and the niceties have disappeared, giving way instead to open conflict between the two sides.

On the face of it, the confrontation is about dueling interest in a little-known creative agency in the Netherlands by both Sorrell and WPP. But the fight cuts deeper than that. For Sorrell, 73, it’s about proving he can strike it out alone, with backing of powerful financiers, quickly rebuilding a global marketing business to maintain his industry clout. For WPP, it’s a matter of protecting itself from Sorrell -- a consummate dealmaker -- poaching business and talent from the ad giant.

“It was bound to happen that he’d be in competition with WPP. He has all of the WPP recipe in his hands,” said Claire Barbaret, an analyst at Invest Securities in Paris. “If I’m WPP, I would not be very happy about that, and it shows they didn’t prepare anything. The least they could have done is have a non-compete agreement.”

Non-Compete Clause

One weapon in WPP’s arsenal is money. While Sorrell wiggled out of WPP without a non-compete clause, his exit package gives the company a potential bargaining chip.

WPP lawyers sent Sorrell a letter this week alleging that he would be violating a confidentiality agreement by going after Amsterdam-based MediaMonks -- endangering his payout, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing a private situation. The auction for MediaMonks, pegged at a value of about 300 million euros ($350 million), is expected to be decided as early as next week, the person said.

Sorrell’s move for MediaMonks has “severely jeopardized his future share entitlements,” a WPP spokesman said. Sorrell had knowledge that WPP’s deals team was working on a possible transaction involving MediaMonks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for Sorrell denied that he breached any agreements with WPP. He characterized WPP’s legal threat as an unsuccessful attempt to undermine S4 Capital -- Sorrell’s new venture -- and said no investors have pulled out of backing the company.

MediaMonks approached WPP seeking talks about a potential deal in June 2017 and Sorrell subsequently met with executives from the agency, but it later put talks on hold, according to a person familiar with the matter. After Sorrell left WPP, he was approached by an intermediary on behalf of MediaMonks to talk about a potential deal, the person said. Sorrell’s lawyers reviewed communication between WPP and MediaMonks while he was at WPP and concluded that there is no threat to his confidentiality agreement, the person said.

Worst-Performing Stock

Any escalation is a distraction for WPP, which is trying to appoint a new leader to tackle difficult industry shifts. The company is the worst-performing major ad stock over the past year, amid investor perceptions that it’s ill-suited to respond to new digital rivals and reduced marketing spending from consumer brands.

Investors involved with Sorrell’s S4 Capital were notified by its broker this week that a conflict with WPP was brewing, according to a person familiar with the matter. At least one investor who’s considering backing Sorrell is now advising that he abandons the takeover, the person said.

MediaMonks is only one part of Sorrell’s ambitions to rebuild both his business and reputation, after being ousted from WPP following an investigation into allegations that he used company money to pay for a visit to a brothel, which Sorrell publicly denied.

He set up S4 Capital just six weeks after his departure from WPP, and has secured financial backing from City of London investors including hedge fund manager Crispin Odey. Derriston, the shell company Sorrell used to establish S4, this week released a prospectus seeking approval from shareholders to issue 1 billion pounds of new equity to support a takeover spree by Sorrell.

Increasingly Critical

In public appearances since he left WPP, Sorrell has become increasingly critical of the company. Speaking at a conference in New York in May, he said he was “extracted” from WPP. At the Cannes Lions ad festival last month, he denounced WPP’s sale of its stake in digital strategy agency Globant SA, a position he built.

Sorrell, among WPP’s largest shareholders, has called his venture a “peanut” that’s not out to damage the company he built. Still, other WPP shareholders have expressed concern that he could hurt the business.

Barbaret, the Invest Securities analyst, said it’s clear “he wants his revenge,” after his ouster from WPP. “For me, the real reason he left was underperformance of WPP’s share price over the last year.”

