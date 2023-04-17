(Bloomberg) -- The World Resources Institute said it has won $100 million to help restore degraded landscapes in three African regions over the next four years.

The money from the Audacious Project will be used by the WRI’s Restore Local project to encourage tree planting in the Lake Kivu and Rusizi River Basin Area Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda as well as Kenya’s Greater Rift Valley and Ghana’s cocoa belt, the nonprofit said in a statement on Monday.

It adds to $50 million already committed by the Bezos Earth Fund and counts toward a $500 million fund-raising target by the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative, a group of 33 countries that aims to restore 100 million hectares (247.1 million acres) of land by 2030.

