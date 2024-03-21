{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Mar 21, 2024

    WSP Global acquires firm specialized in Indigenous and stakeholder engagement

    The Canadian Press

    WSP Global's strategic focus, M&A outlook and recent stock performance

    WSP Global Inc. says it has acquired Communica Public Affairs Inc., a firm specialized in Indigenous and stakeholder engagement.

    Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

    The engineering company says the acquisition improves its ability to respond to the increasing demand for stakeholder engagement and information management services. 

    Communica was founded in 2002 as a communications firm focused on engagement in support of regulatory applications.

    Communica CEO Doug Ford says the company is eager to contribute to the development of WSP’s diverse projects. 

    WSP Global CEO Alexandre L’Heureux says the addition of Communica increases its capabilities and raises its standards in terms of Indigenous and stakeholder engagement in Canada.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

