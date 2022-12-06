{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Dec 6, 2022

    WSP Global buying Swiss engineering consulting firm BG Bonnard & Gardel Holding SA

    Christine Poole discusses Stantec Inc. vs WSP Global Inc.

    WSP Global Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy BG Bonnard & Gardel Holding SA, a Swiss engineering consulting firm.

    Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

    BG is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, and offers consulting, engineering, and project management services in the infrastructure, building, water, environment, and energy sectors. 

    It has about 700 professionals, including 480 in Switzerland and 210 in France. 

    BG also has operations in Portugal and Italy. 

    WSP provides advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in a wide range of sectors.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022.