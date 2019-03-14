{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Mar 14, 2019

    WSP Global reports $43.4M Q4 profit, up from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    WSP Global

    WSP Global's office in Markham, Ont. , Raysonho/Grid Engine/WikiMedia

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) says its fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders was $43.3 million, up from $30.3 million a year ago.

    The engineering and consulting firm says net earnings amounted to 41 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared 29 cents per diluted share a year ago.

    Revenue totalled $2.04 billion, up from $1.95 billion in the last three months of 2017.

    On an adjusted basis, WSP Global earned $59.1 million or 57 cents per share for its most recent quarter, up 50 per cent compared with a year ago.

    On Wednesday, the Competition Bureau announced WSP Global has been ordered to pay $4 million for bid-rigging on municipal infrastructure contracts in Quebec.

    The payment is part of a settlement filed with the Superior Court of Quebec for the company's role in a bid-rigging scheme between 2002 and 2011, when the firm was known as Genivar Inc.