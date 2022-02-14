(Bloomberg) -- U.S. benchmark crude West Texas Intermediate touched $95 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as underlying market fundamentals remain robust amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Nationals of foreign countries, including the U.S. and the UK, have been advised to leave Ukraine as Russia amasses troops along the border. The U.S. has said it will push for a collective response to any incursion into Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly said it has no intention of invading Ukraine.

