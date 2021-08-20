(Bloomberg) -- West Texas Intermediate crude fell for a sixth day on Thursday, closing below $65 a barrel to its lowest level since May as the prospect for reduced stimulus rattles markets and the coronavirus health crisis rages on. The drop has pushed its weekly loss to almost 7%, on track for its second-worst rout of the year. The U.S. oil benchmark’s biggest weekly tumble came two weeks ago, helping make this month its worst since the pandemic grounded flights and lockdown measures spread around the world.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.