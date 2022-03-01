(Bloomberg) -- Oil soared as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to raise the specter of major global supply disruption.

Futures in New York climbed as much as 6.1% to $101.53/bbl, the highest since 2014. Brent futures jumped by more than $6 to above $104 a barrel.

The European Union is discussing the exclusion of seven Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, including VTB Bank PJSC. It’s the latest in a list of mounting financial penalties against Russia.

Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have boosted their oil price forecasts, anticipating possible supply disruptions. Consuming countries are looking at releasing emergency reserves to counter some of the price gains.

