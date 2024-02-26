(Bloomberg) -- The head of the World Trade Organization said global commerce, after proving resilient through the pandemic, is performing weaker than forecast amid multiple economic headwinds and a political tilt toward protectionism.

“We need to repair the multilateral trading system, reform it, make it fit for purpose, but don’t take it for granted,” Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said during a press conference Monday in Abu Dhabi, where trade ministers are gathered for the WTO’s 13th biennial conference. The global trading system “is continuing to be quite strained.”

Okonjo-Iweala said that a slower global economy and wider uncertainty are weighing on trade activity. She said merchandise trade volumes for 2023 likely fell short of the WTO’s October forecast for 0.8% growth and added that a prediction for a 3.3% gain this year also may prove to be too optimistic.

“We can be proud of the fact that trade itself has been resilient in recent years despite everything that we have been through,” she said earlier in the day during one of the opening sessions of the conference, called MC13. “But it will be dangerously naive to take trade’s continued resilience for granted.”

