(Bloomberg) -- The World Trade Organization will publish its first ruling in a national-security dispute Friday, setting a legal precedent that will lead to a likely clash with the U.S.

The landmark ruling asserts the WTO’s authority to determine whether such measures are justified. The Trump administration has said the WTO doesn’t have the power to rule on such matters.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo acknowledged the precarious nature of these types of rulings, saying it’s a “very dangerous development” for the Geneva-based trade body to begin mediating regional security conflicts. It’s not the place for the WTO to solve such matters, he said.

“Issues that are sensitive enough to bring up national security concerns should be treated politically and not technically at the dispute settlement mechanism of the WTO,” Azevedo said in an April 4 interview in Mexico City. “But they are bringing the cases and we don’t have an option.”

Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

While the ruling dealt with a dispute between Russia and Ukraine, it has important ramifications for a series of separate WTO cases related to Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs, which use a controversial interpretation of a cold-war era U.S. national security law.

The WTO allows a country to take “any action which it considers necessary for the protection of its essential security interests.” That has become a favorite justification for Trump, who is now threatening tariffs on car imports using the same national-security rationale.

Friday’s WTO ruling centers on the question of whether Russia violated international trade rules when it restricted Ukrainian freight in transit through Russian territory to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The WTO will publish a ruling on the dispute later on Friday, according to an emailed statement from the organization. After that, Ukraine and Russia will have 60 days to decide whether to appeal any of the panel’s findings.

Political Confrontation

The dispute could pose an existential threat for the WTO, which has long avoided a politically fraught confrontation over national-security disputes for fear of triggering tit-for-tat retaliation.

Backing Russia’s right to implement some restrictions on Ukraine could entice countries to implement protectionist trade measures using the security justification. Indeed, nations are increasingly invoking the once-taboo provision to avoid WTO oversight of regional conflicts like Saudi Arabia’s economic dispute with Qatar and India’s conflict with Pakistan.

The ruling is likely to vex the Trump administration, which argues that the WTO cannot decide whether measures are necessary to protect a country’s security interests because it would infringe on that country’s sovereign rights.

Canada, the European Union, Mexico and a half-dozen other U.S. trade partners have asked the WTO to determine if Trump’s metal tariffs are actually necessary to protect America’s national security.

