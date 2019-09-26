(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The WTO will authorize the U.S. to impose tariffs on nearly $8 billion of European goods due to illegal state aid provided to aircraft maker Airbus SE. Look for the European Union to respond in kind

Stocking up. To imagine the dilemma companies face when preparing for Brexit, think of 24 tons of beetroot

Revolving doors. Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva secured the top job at the IMF, Italian central banker Fabio Panetta is poised to become one of the European Central Bank’s top policy makers, and Sabine Lautenschlaeger resigned from the ECB board following President Mario Draghi’s latest stimulus drive

Echo point. Jamie Dimon is sounding a bit like Donald Trump -- at least when it comes to trade with China

High time. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann hasn’t yet declared himself in favor of a fiscal boost in Germany -- but his predecessor has

Reforms ahoy! Greece’s new prime minister wants to reduce taxes and improve the investment climate as he attempts to turn the page on the crisis era

Cut not. One of the Federal Reserve’s more dovish policy makers doesn’t see the need to lower interest rates again, arguing that two recent cuts should be enough to lift inflation above the central bank’s 2% target

Big repercussions. A mammoth Chinese stimulus program helped see the world economy through the global financial crisis. Now, with global growth slowing again, China is the only one of the big three economies not putting the pedal to the metal

Slowdown tales. Read here about what early indicators tell about China’s economy, and here about India’s elusive consumer demand

