(Bloomberg) -- Wuhan detected cholera-causing bacteria in samples taken from softshell turtles at a food market, sparking comparisons among some Chinese social media users to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Baishazhou market has been disinfected and shops related to the turtles closed for three days, according to a statement from local health authorities late on Thursday. No cases of cholera have been found in people who came into contact with the animals, and the strain isn’t related to the case confirmed this week in a Wuhan University student, it said.

Cholera is a virulent disease that’s spread through contaminated food and water and causes acute diarrhea. China classifies it as a ‘Class A’ disease, the strongest designation and one shared by only the bubonic plague, with its detection spurring an emergency response from health officials.

Its discovery in a human and now animals invokes memories of the start of Covid-19, with initial infections tied to the Wuhan Huanan seafood market and possibly wildlife sold there. While the exact origins of the coronavirus haven’t been determined, the emergence of cholera in the original epicenter of the pandemic comes as China’s health and food-supply systems face unprecedented scrutiny.

A hashtag related to the news had more than 1 million views on China’s Twitter-like social media Weibo, with users lamenting they felt like history was repeating.

The affected turtles have been killed and health authorities are tracking products from the same batch as the animals, which have been shipped elsewhere. Wuhan said earlier this week that just one case of cholera -- the university student -- has been found.

Cholera is relatively rare in China, with just five cases detected last year. Most people who are infected will have no or mild symptoms and can be treated with oral re-hydration, though cholera can kill within hours if left untreated, according to the World Health Organization.

