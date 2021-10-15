(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank has a good track record when it comes to flexibly deploying its monetary instruments and will continue that approach even after the pandemic crisis, according to policy maker Pierre Wunsch.

“It’s important to understand that if we would exit the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, that’s not exiting a very supportive monetary policy to get back to our 2% objective,” the Governing Council member told Bloomberg Television. “We’ve shown a lot of flexibility in the past -- whether we need here and there to change our instruments, we’re going to have a discussion. Basically we have a good track record.”

The comments from the National Bank of Belgium governor reflect how the ECB is approaching a crucial moment of its policy deliberations as it prepares to map out post-Covid stimulus plans.

Officials are also weighing how long-lasting the current bout of inflation pressures might become. Consumer prices in the euro area are now increasing at an annual pace of 3.4%, far faster than the ECB’s 2% goal.

While most policy makers have dismissed the recent spike as largely transitory, some have started to warn that price pressures could become more persistent, setting the scene for an intense discussion on the future of stimulus.

The Frankfurt-based central bank is expected to announce the next steps for its emergency bond-buying program in December. A key issue up for discussion will be whether to make an older bond-buying program more flexible once tools linked to the crisis are phased out.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.