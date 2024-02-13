(Bloomberg) -- Shares of WuXi AppTec Co. and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. slumped in Hong Kong as a bipartisan group of US lawmakers urged a formal probe against the companies, potentially placing them on sanctions lists.

WuXi AppTec plunged 19% on Wednesday to close at the lowest level since 2019, while WuXi Biologics fell 9.2%. The Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 0.8%.

A group of House and Senate lawmakers pursued legislation in January with the aim of blocking some Chinese biotech companies, including the two, from accessing federal contracts. In the latest letter to US Commerce Secretary and Defense Secretary, lawmakers said the firms are together becoming an industry giant that threatens US intellectual property and national security.

While WuXi AppTec said its business won’t pose security risks to any country, both stocks have suffered an intense selloff since last month. The Shanghai-based pharmaceuticals company said in a filing Tuesday that it has passed US government reviews in the past and “has always welcomed regulatory oversight,” adding the allegations by the lawmakers are inaccurate and misleading.

“The ups and downs of both WuXis stock price reflect how these China leading CROs are exposed to geopolitical rivalry,” said Jialin Zhang, head of China healthcare research at Nomura International HK Ltd., referring to contract research organization businesses. “It is far from over and will be worth monitoring the whole election year.”

Both stocks have plunged about 50% each since the start of this year. They lost a combined $17.4 billion in market value after the proposal of new legislation.

The wild swings have made WuXi Biologics the most volatile stock in Asia in the past 10 trading days, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s one of the world’s biggest biologic contract research and manufacturing organizations, and was spun off from WuXi AppTec several years ago.

While some short sellers have exited their positions on WuXi AppTec, lowering its short ratio from a high of 27% of free floating shares to about 10%, it remains the third most-shorted stocks on the benchmark Hang Seng Index, just after developers New World Development Co. and Country Garden Services Holdings Co., according to Bloomberg-compiled IHS Markit Ltd. data.

