(Bloomberg) -- Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. suspended trading in Hong Kong, after shares tumbled by a record as the U.S. Department of Commerce added the firm to its unverified list.

Shares of the pharmaceutical firm sank as much as 32% in Hong Kong earlier on Tuesday, leading health-care firms lower. The CSI Health Care Index dropped as much as 2.6% to its lowest level in nearly two years.

The firm said that it is “in compliance with all U.S. export control regulations” and that the list has “no impact on our business or ongoing services to global partners,” according to a statement on its official Wechat account. It added that the unverified list is different from the “entity list” or so-called blacklist.

The Bureau of Industry and Security, a division of the Commerce Department, said it was unable to establish how export items would be used by the entities, according to a Feb. 8 Federal Register notice. A total of 33 entities in China had been added, including Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech Co. and Zhuzhou CRRC Special Equipment Technology Co.

While firms on the list aren’t barred from doing business in the U.S., they may need additional licenses to buy products from U.S. entities.

Changes to a range of U.S. lists on Chinese firms requiring special checks have tended to cause volatility in shares, particularly as trade tensions between the two countries continue to simmer.

Earlier in December, Wuxi Biologics plunged after reports that the U.S. government may start placing some Chinese firms, including biotechnology names, on its blacklist. In 2019, the Commerce removed LED chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics Co. along with seven other Chinese firms from the unverifed list, triggering a jump in shares.

“I believe this would impact the sentiment for Wuxi Biologics and the talk could last a while,” said Mia He, a analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “We haven’t identified how much materials are imported from U.S. in their production thus how much impact would have is difficult to gauge currently.”

