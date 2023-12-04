(Bloomberg) -- WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc., one of China’s leading drug contract research and manufacturing companies, plunged as much as 25% before it was halted in Hong Kong trading after saying it expects conditions to remain “most challenging” through June.

The stock was down 24% when the bourse suspended trading in late morning “pending the release of an announcement which may constitute inside information of the company.” WuXi Bio’s stock has slid 45% twhis year amid declines in sales and profit growth.

The industry “faces near-term challenges” as growth slows due to the drop-out of Covid-related sales and a slowdown in biotech funding, WuXi Bio said in a business update. The company — which has supplied ingredients for AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine — expects a “positive turnaround” in the second half of 2024 and steady growth over the next several years.

“WuXi Biologics’ clients are mostly small biotech companies that were facing clinical research funding challenges due to the high interest rate environment, which ultimately led to slowdown of WuXi’s deal-signing in the first half of 2023,” said Yiqi Liu, an analyst at Exome Asset Management LLC.

