(Bloomberg) -- WuXi AppTec Co. told the US that its parent previously owned a company that was an early pioneer in widescale genetic sequencing, though it never had access to the data.

The revelation, made in a May 3 letter to the Department of Defense, is the latest attempt by the biotech firm to assuage concerns that its access to sensitive information makes it a national security threat. While the correspondence largely reiterates previous comments from WuXi, it also sheds light on the activities that have likely put it in the crosshairs of US efforts to curtail China’s growing influence in the pharmaceutical market.

That includes its ties with a company called DeCode, which collected DNA data from much of Iceland’s population. Wuxi said in the letter that its parent purchased NextCode, a spinoff from Decode, in 2015 and it never had access to the firm’s operations, financial information or data. Its successor was subsequently sold to a US company in 2021.

WuXi is set to be one of the biggest casualties of US efforts to block certain foreign biotech companies from accessing federal contracts on national security grounds. A congressional committee is due to review that legislation Wednesday and, while it would need to be passed by both houses and signed into law by President Joe Biden, the issue is a rare area of agreement for the major political parties.

Read More: US Says WuXi Sends Intellectual Property to China: Reuters

The company also said it signed an agreement with tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. in 2016, when it agreed to collaborate on cloud infrastructure. But the partnership never took place and the arrangement subsequently lapsed, according to the WuXi letter. Huawei was blacklisted by the US in 2019, and officials are currently weighing additional sanctions intended to ring-fence the company and China’s semiconductor ambitions more broadly.

WuXi also responded to the recent allegation that it transferred a US client’s intellectual property to Chinese authorities without permission, calling the claim “unsubstantiated” and urging US authorities to look into the assertion.

“Neither the US government nor any customer has brought any such allegation to our attention and we have not been provided with any supporting evidence regarding such allegation,” it said in its letter.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defense is expected to deliver the results of its investigation into Chinese biotech firms in about a month. A group of lawmakers urged authorities to add WuXi to the list of military companies operating in the US.

WuXi reiterated in its letter, addressed to Laura Taylor-Kale, assistant secretary for industrial base policy at the department, that it’s neither owned nor controlled by the People’s Liberation Army or any agent of the Chinese Communist Party. It’s also not a “military-civil fusion” organization that contributes to China’s defense industrial base, it said.

Read more: Revised US Biotech Bill Could Offer WuXi, China Firms a Reprieve

--With assistance from Lulu Shen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.