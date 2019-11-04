(Bloomberg) -- Tough times are continuing to plague World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., and fresh blows to an event in Saudi Arabia are driving the stock to lows not seen since the spring of 2018.

According to Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould, several wrestling blogs reported that WWE had not been paid for an event earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, which led to a dispute at the company’s Crown Jewel event in the region last week. While some skeptics see the news as an opportunity to promote WWE’s brand, Gould thinks otherwise and does “not believe this was simply a stunt” to promote itself.

Representatives for WWE couldn’t be reached for comment regarding the matter. Stock in the company declined as much as 5.6% intraday, on pace for a fifth consecutive session, on more than twice the daily average trading volume.

The fallout overseas is said to have prompted WWE chief executive officer Vince McMahon to have the local television feed in Saudia Arabia delayed, Loop Capital highlighted in a note to clients, and in retribution the Saudis delayed the plane carrying wrestlers out of the country.

And “if WWE has to write down the receivable and bear all of the expenses for the two Saudi events, this would materially impact 2019 earnings.”

