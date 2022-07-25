(Bloomberg) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. identified about $14.6 million in unrecorded expenses related to former Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon, who is being investigated by company’s board for alleged misconduct.

In an SEC filing, the company said it found certain payments that McMahon agreed to make personally from 2006 through 2022 that should have been recorded as expenses by the company.

WWE added that it has received “regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands” related to these matters.

McMahon said on June 22 he’s retiring. The company will be run by his daughter, Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, and Co-CEO Nick Khan. The 76-year-old McMahon remains the company’s controlling shareholder.

WWE’s board is investigating McMahon for payments made over the past 16 years to settle allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. They were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Also on Monday, WWE released preliminary second-quarter financial results. It expects to report revenue of $328 million, topping Wall Street estimates. The company projected operating income of $92 million, excluding some items, which was also ahead of expectations.

Loop Capital Markets on Monday said McMahon’s exit raises the chances the company will be sold. Shares of WWE rose as much as 11% to $73.34 intraday in New York, their biggest gain since early February.

