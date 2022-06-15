Jun 15, 2022
WWE Probes $3 Million Payment From Vince McMahon to Female Employee: WSJ
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s board is looking into a secret $3 million payment that Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon made to a female former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to the Wall Street Journal.
McMahon had a number of non-disclosure agreements regarding alleged misconduct with female employees that the board was investigating, the newspaper reported. The probe, which began in April, also involves allegations against another employee, John Laurinaitis, a former wrestler who manages talent relations for the company.
A spokesperson for WWE didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The board so far has concluded McMahon paid the settlements with his own money. McMahon’s attorney said the former employee, a paralegal, hadn’t made any claims of harassment against his client.
McMahon, 76, built WWE into a household name, offering professional wrestling matches on TV and in arenas.
