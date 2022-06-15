(Bloomberg) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s board is looking into a secret $3 million payment that Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon made to a female former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to the Wall Street Journal.

McMahon had a number of non-disclosure agreements regarding alleged misconduct with female employees that the board was investigating, the newspaper reported. The probe, which began in April, also involves allegations against another employee, John Laurinaitis, a former wrestler who manages talent relations for the company.

A spokesperson for WWE didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The board so far has concluded McMahon paid the settlements with his own money. McMahon’s attorney said the former employee, a paralegal, hadn’t made any claims of harassment against his client.

McMahon, 76, built WWE into a household name, offering professional wrestling matches on TV and in arenas.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.