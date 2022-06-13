(Bloomberg) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has signed 15 college athletes to a program that the company hopes will give them a direct path to pro wrestling.

The athletes include All-American wrestler Cohlton Schultz from Arizona State University, national champion gymnast Derrian Gobourne from Auburn University, and the program’s first dancer and cheerleader, Ali Mattox from Ole Miss. The group comes from seven sports, including football, basketball, gymnastics, volleyball and track and field.

WWE has been working to build a talent pipeline from the NCAA since the association changed its rules last year to allow student-athletes to profit off their names, images and likenesses. That opened the door for companies like WWE to start recruiting athletes while they’re still in school. Many pro wrestling stars played college sports, including current champions Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair.

The college initiative allows athletes to train at the WWE development facility in Orlando, Florida, and they will appear at WWE events and promote the brand on social media. Some will get contracts after they graduate. The program now has 25 athletes with an average age of 21. Six more who’ve ended their time in the program have either signed full-time deals with WWE or remain in talks to potentially join the organization.

Paul Levesque, better known by his ring name Triple H, oversees the recruitment program and his team has sent scouts to major sports events, such as the NCAA championships in wrestling and track and field, as well as the National Scouting Combine. WWE also has arrangements with players’ unions and talent agencies as it seeks recommendations.

Previously, there wasn’t a clear path to enter the scripted world of pro wrestling, with hopefuls often going to wrestling schools before trying to get booked on independent shows. WWE is trying to make the road more distinct with the college deals and a growing network of tryout events.

